Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Child neglect: Matter of Heavenly A.

Fourth Department – Child neglect: Matter of Heavenly A.

By: Daily Record Staff July 5, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child neglect Legally responsible for child care – Share in responsibilities – Partner of parent Matter of Heavenly A. CAF 17-01464 Appealed from Family Court, Onondaga County Background: The respondent appealed from an order that adjudged the subject children to be neglected. He argues that the court should have dismissed the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo