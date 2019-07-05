Don't Miss
Kevin Spacey accuser drops lawsuit against actor

By: The Associated Press July 5, 2019 0

BOSTON — A young man who says Kevin Spacey groped him in a Nantucket bar in 2016 has dropped his lawsuit against the Oscar-winning actor, his lawyer said Friday. Spacey still faces a criminal charge. He pleaded not guilty to indecent assault and battery in January. His accuser's lawyer, Mitchell Garabedian, announced in an email that the ...

