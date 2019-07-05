PAR presents 2019 Paralegal of the Year Award

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff Bobbi L. Ahearn July 5, 2019 0

The Paralegal Association of Rochester, Inc. (PAR) held its Annual Meeting at Joey B's on Elmwood Avenue May 22. During the meeting, we awarded our 2019 Paralegal of the Year award, welcomed three new members, and elected our new board members: Bobbi Ahearn, President; Nicole Place, Treasurer and NFPA/ESAPA Primary; Karen Klindt. Education/Program Co-Chair (seminars); ...

