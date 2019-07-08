Eric Hebert | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announces the hiring of Eric Hebert as counsel in the firm’s public finance practice. Hebert has acted as bond counsel and underwriters’ counsel for nearly two decades. He represents issuers throughout the country, including municipalities, public authorities, housing authorities, utilities and hospitals.

Hebert joins Harter Secrest & Emery from Norton Rose Fulbright in Washington, D.C., where he served as an attorney in the public finance group. He is a graduate of Canisius College and he earned his J.D. from Cornell Law School.