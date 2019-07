Harter Secrest & Emery announces the hiring of Karianne Polimeni as an associate in the real estate practice group. In addition to serving as a summer associate at Harter Secrest & Emery, Polimeni was a legal intern at the Monroe County Public Defender’s Office where she conducted research, reviewed discovery, organized medical records and attended court with the public defenders.

She earned her J.D. from Syracuse University College of Law and is a graduate of SUNY Brockport.