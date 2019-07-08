Don't Miss
Morelle announces $33 million rise in funding for opioid epidemic

By: lisagranite July 8, 2019 0

U.S. Rep. Joe Morelle, D-Rochester,  has announced a $33 million rise in funding for tackling the opioid epidemic, totaling $501 million in grants toward recovery facilities, state support and local jurisdictions. The funding was included in the 2019-20 Consolidation Appropriations Act, which has now passed the House in Washington. “The House has almost completed its appropriations process, ...

