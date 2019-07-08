Scott Allen Jr. | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

Scott Allen Jr., a senior associate at Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP, was appointed to the board of directors for Friends of Night People. He has been an active volunteer with the organization since 2007.

At Lippes Mathias, Allen focuses his practice on government investigations and compliance matters. As a former assistant United States attorney, he oversaw white-collar fraud, child exploitation and narcotics investigations and prosecuted federal felonies in the Western District of New York.