With new law, Trump's state tax returns could go to Congress

With new law, Trump’s state tax returns could go to Congress

By: The Associated Press July 8, 2019 0

ALBANY — President Donald Trump's New York state tax returns could be given to Congress under a new law in his home state. The measure was signed into law Monday by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo. It directs state tax officials to share state returns of certain elected and appointed officials upon request from the chairpersons of one ...

