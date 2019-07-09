British firm closes on purchase of Fastrac

Don't Miss
By: Kevin Oklobzija July 9, 2019 0

British retailer EG Group has completed the purchase of all 54 Fastrac convenience stores and gas stations in New York, including seven in the Rochester area. EG America LLC will now oversee operations of the stores, part of the company's ever-expanding United States' convenience store empire that has grown from zero to 1,112 in 15 months. In ...

