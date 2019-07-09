Don't Miss
Home / News / Federal judge blocks Trump rule requiring drug prices in TV ads

Federal judge blocks Trump rule requiring drug prices in TV ads

By: The Washington Post Yasmeen Abutaleb July 9, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - A federal judge on Monday thwarted one of the Trump administration’s key efforts to address rising drug prices by blocking a rule that would have required drugmakers to include the list prices of their medicines in television ads. Three drug manufacturers - Merck, Eli Lilly and Amgen - sued the administration after the Department ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo