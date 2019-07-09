Don't Miss
Home / News / Second Circuit upholds psychiatric commitment

Second Circuit upholds psychiatric commitment

Detention necessary to determine competency

By: Bennett Loudon July 9, 2019 0

The United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has upheld a lower court ruling committing a defendant to federal custody for psychiatric treatment. In January, U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford ordered that defendant Donald Brennan be held to determine the likelihood that he will regain competency to stand trial in the foreseeable ...

