Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for July 11, 2019

Court Calendars for July 11, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff July 10, 2019 0

City Court HON. CAROLINE E. MORRISON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Collins Property Management LLC v Maggie Torres, 1139 Portland Ave – Burgess & Miraglia 2—West End Business Center LLC v Virtual Work Force Inc, 803 W Ave – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Ward Street Redevelopment LLC v Shardiny Tucker, 178 Ward St – Lacy Katzen 4—FTB Enterprises LLC v Quentin A Morozzi, 60 Leroy ...

