Recorded February 26, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff July 10, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded February 26, 2019 CORPORATION NAME FILED CORNERSTONE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH 3201 DEWEY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT FOR THE PEOPLE AUTO 1066 GRAVEL ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580 MASTROMONICO, MARCUS EMILIO 75 CRAIG STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 HAUCK TREE SERVICE 2428 ENGLISH ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616 HAUCK, FREDERIC DANIEL 2428 ENGLISH ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE EXACT HOME IMPROVEMENTS 135 CEDARWOOD ...

