Monroe County approves lawsuit against Green Light Bill

Monroe County approves lawsuit against Green Light Bill

By: Gino Fanelli July 10, 2019 0

The Monroe County legislature has voted in favor of commencing litigation against the state of New York against the Driver’s License Access and Privacy Act, otherwise known as the Green Light Bill. The Green Light Bill, which was officially signed into law June 17, allows foreign identification to be used to obtain a New York State ...

