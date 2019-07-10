Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded June 21, 2019

Mortgages Recorded June 21, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff July 10, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded June 21, 2019  107   NOT PROVIDED DELPHINUS HOME SOLUTIONS LLC Property Address: Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $88,000.00 DELUCIA, SHARON M Property Address: 45 PINEBROOK DRIVE, GREECE NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $112,942.00 PRESERVE SET LLC & PRESERVE SET LLC Property Address: 463 EAST BROAD STREET, NY Lender: NEW YORK STATE HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY Amount: $55,460,000.00 PRESERVE SET LLC & PRESERVE SET LLC Property Address: 463 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo