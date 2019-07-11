Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for July 12, 2019

Court Calendars for July 12, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff July 11, 2019 0

City Court HON. CAROLINE E. MORRISON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Christopher Brown v Audryana Allen, 101 Culver Parkway – Pro Se 10 a.m. 1—Linford R Hamilton v Dorothy Griffin, 5 Taylor St – John Nacca 10:30 a.m. 1—Irene A Sillay v Scott J Trickett & Sarah J Vandenbos, 161 Scottsville Road – John Nacca 2—Joseph A McClaney III v Kamesha Ross, 192-198 Flint St – ...

