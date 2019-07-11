Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded June 21, 2019

Deeds Recorded June 21, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff July 11, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded June 24, 2019  107   NOT PROVIDED GRIFFITH BROADWAY LLC et ano to GRIFFITH BROADWAY LLC Property Address: Liber: 12201 Page: 0001 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $70,000.00 TSC GRAND LTD to CEASE ENTERPRISES LLC Property Address: 470 WEST MAIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12200 Page: 0648 Tax Account: 120.36-2-18 Full Sale Price: $132,000.00 14420 BURGSTROM, KATHERINE E et ano to SCHAUMAN, ABIGAIL L et ano Property Address: 13 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo