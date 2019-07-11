Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Motor-vehicle accident: Dunkle v. Vakoulich

Fourth Department – Motor-vehicle accident: Dunkle v. Vakoulich

By: Daily Record Staff July 11, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Motor-vehicle accident Rear-end collision – Violation of Vehicle and Traffic Law Dunkle v. Vakoulich CA 18-02338 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action following a motor-vehicle accident involving his tractor-trailer and the defendant’s tractor-trailer. The defendant appealed from the denial of his motion for summary judgment. Ruling: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo