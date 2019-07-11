New York expands pay equity law on day honoring US soccer team

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press David Klepper July 11, 2019 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state expanded a state law Wednesday that prohibits gender pay discrimination, making it illegal to pay someone less based on characteristics including race, religion, disability or gender identity. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the changes into law in Manhattan, just before joining the U.S. women’s soccer team for a parade ...

