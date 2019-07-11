Don't Miss
NY judge OKs Weinstein defense team recasting

By: The Associated Press By MICHAEL R. SISAK and ALI SWENSON July 11, 2019 0

NEW YORK — With one lawyer bolting amid public backlash and another saying he and his client just couldn't get along, a judge on Thursday approved a request to recast Harvey Weinstein's defense team yet again, this time a mere 60 days before the disgraced movie mogul is due to stand trial in New York ...

