Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Paralegal Perspectives: PAR holds annual meeting, elects new board members

Paralegal Perspectives: PAR holds annual meeting, elects new board members

By: Daily Record Staff Bobbi L. Ahearn July 11, 2019 0

On May 22, the Paralegal Association of Rochester, Inc. (PAR) held its Annual Meeting at Joey B's on Elmwood Avenue. During the meeting, we awarded our 2019 Paralegal of the Year award, welcomed three new members, and elected our new board members: Bobbi Ahearn, President; Nicole Place, Treasurer and NFPA/ESAPA Primary; Karen Klindt. Education/Program Co-Chair ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo