Technology glitch leads to new trial

Court reporter couldn’t retrieve transcript

By: Bennett Loudon July 11, 2019 0

An appeals court has granted a new trial in a burglary case because part of the stenographic record was lost due to an electronic problem. Victor J. Grimes, 29, was convicted on Aug. 16, 2016, of second-degree burglary. He was sentenced to up to seven years in state prison by acting Genesee County Court Judge Michael ...

