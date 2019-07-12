Don't Miss
Home / Law / Barclay Damon associate knows Medicaid

Barclay Damon associate knows Medicaid

Helping clients is ‘greatest privilege in the world’

By: Bennett Loudon July 12, 2019 0

It didn’t take Kelly Gusmano long to find her legal specialty. She has always worked in trusts and estates, mainly helping clients qualify for Medicaid insurance coverage. “I fell in love first year of law school with property law. It’s very formulaic to me,” said Gusmano, who joined Barclay Damon LLP as an associate in April. Gusmano earned ...

