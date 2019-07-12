Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Civil Litigation / Civil Litigation: Effective advocacy: some valuable advice

Civil Litigation: Effective advocacy: some valuable advice

By: Daily Record Staff David Tang July 12, 2019 0

“Brevity is important.” — Chief Judge Carl L. Bucki, Chief Bankruptcy Judge for Western District of New York This summer, I am mentoring and coordinating assignments for a talented, rising 3L at the University at Buffalo School of Law, who returned to our law firm for a second year as a summer associate. During quieter periods ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo