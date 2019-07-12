Don't Miss
Court Calendars for July 15, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff July 12, 2019 0

City Court HON. ELLEN M. YACKNIN Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—IDYK1R LLC v Breanna Perry, 39 Nye Park – Burgess & Miraglia 2—IDYK1R LLC v Evelyn Chealy & Terry St John, 295 Hawley St – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Snug Harbor Realty LLC v Thao Nguyen & Luis Robles, 91 Snug Harbor Court – Burgess & Miraglia 4—243-245 Augustine LLC v Tiffany Davis, 245 ...

