Fourth Department – Right to counsel: People v. Edwards

By: Daily Record Staff July 12, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Right to counsel Adequacy of representation – Court’s duty to inquire – Failure to file motions People v. Edwards KA 16-00844 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The defendant appealed from a conviction of attempted murder and assault. Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed and ordered a new trial. The court held ...

