Fourth Department – Vicarious liability: Dunn v. County of Niagara, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff July 12, 2019

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Vicarious liability Transportation of remains – Coroner Dunn v. County of Niagara, et al. CA 17-02146 Appealed from Supreme Court, Niagara County Background: The plaintiffs appealed from an order dismissing the complaint against the defendant. The plaintiffs are alleging that the defendants negligently transported the remains of their son. Ruling: The Appellate ...

