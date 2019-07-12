Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Equal Protection Clause: Hu v. City of New York

Second Circuit – Equal Protection Clause: Hu v. City of New York

By: Daily Record Staff July 12, 2019 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Equal Protection Clause Pleading standards – Similarity Hu v. City of New York 18-737-cv Judges Jacobs, Lynch, and Hall Background: The plaintiffs are an Asian construction worker and Asian-owned companies. They brought suit against the city and several of its employees, alleging that the defendants discriminatorily enforced municipal building codes against them ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo