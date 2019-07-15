Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for July 16, 2019

Court Calendars for July 16, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff July 15, 2019 0

City Court HON. ELLEN M. YACKNIN Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Scott Bullock v Brian Kryger Sr, 59 Appleton St – John V Shepard 2—Ezatollah Toub v Ashley Clanton, 993 North St – Pro Se 3—Arpad Dosa v Sylvia McCoy & Nakisha Harris, 47 Thorndale Terrace – Pro Se

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo