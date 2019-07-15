F. Paul Greene | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announces that partner and privacy & data security practice group leader F. Paul Greene recently received the Certified Information Privacy Professional/United States (CIPP/US) designation from the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP).

The CIPP is the global industry standard for professionals entering and working in the field of privacy.

Greene represents clients of all sizes in a wide range of industries concerning all aspects of proactive preparation and risk management, including security and vulnerability assessments, policy and procedure review, breach response planning and drills, as well as board and management education on cyber risk and privacy issues.