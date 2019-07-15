Jason Daniels | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP announces that Jason Daniels, associate, was appointed to the board of directors for the Massachusetts Avenue Project.

The mission of the Massachusetts Avenue Project is to nurture the growth of a diverse and equitable local food system and promote local economic opportunities, access to affordable, nutritious food and social change education.

At Lippes Mathias, Daniels is a member of the firm’s healthcare and corporate practices where he focuses his practice on hospital and healthcare organizations matters.