Jonathan Jasinski | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announces that Jonathan Jasinski has joined the firm as an associate in the private equity and venture capital practice.

Jasinski represents clients in a range of corporate matters, including transactions involving private equity, venture capital, mergers and acquisitions, corporate formations and dissolutions and other general corporate matters. He has extensive experience with corporate governance, not-for-profit corporation law, franchise law and data security and privacy laws.

A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Jasinski earned his J.D. from the Vanderbilt University Law School and earned his MBA from the Vanderbilt Owen Graduate School of Management.