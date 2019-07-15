Don't Miss
Judgments Recorded April 25, 2019

Judgments Recorded April 25, 2019

July 15, 2019

Judgments Recorded April 25, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT   Favor: SIGL, MICHAEL W Amount: BARNEY, LAWRENCE JOHN et ano 11 BUCKWHEAT DRIVE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Favor: MARINER FINANCE, LLC Attorney: GITLIN ESQ, ROBERT BRIAN Amount: $1,909.86 BROWN, FELICIA R. 245 AUDINO LANE APARTMENT B, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Favor: MARINER FINANCE, LLC Attorney: GITLIN ESQ, ROBERT BRIAN Amount: $2,636.08 BROWN, MATTHEW R 17 HORATIO LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A. Attorney: ...

