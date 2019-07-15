Stacey Trien | Leclair Korona Cole LLP

Don't Miss
July 15, 2019

Leclair Korona Cole LLP announces that Stacey Trien has been named partner and will continue advocating for clients involved in commercial litigation. She joined the firm in 2015 to specialize in contract disputes, insurance coverage and employment law matters.

Trien is a graduate of University of Rochester and George Washington University Law School. In 2018, she was recognized for her professional accomplishments with the President’s Award from the Greater Rochester Association for Women Attorneys.

