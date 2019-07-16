Don't Miss
Home / News / Boeing and Southwest Airlines conspired to hide flaws in the 737 Max jet, lawsuit alleges

Boeing and Southwest Airlines conspired to hide flaws in the 737 Max jet, lawsuit alleges

By: The Washington Post Lori Aratani  July 16, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - A new lawsuit alleges that Boeing and Southwest Airlines endangered public safety by colluding to hide a design flaw in the 737 Max jet. “This action seeks to hold Southwest and Boeing responsible for their reckless, greedy conspiracy to launch the defective 737 Max 8 and to keep it flying,” says the lawsuit filed ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo