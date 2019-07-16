Don't Miss
Doing Business As Recorded February 28, 2019

Doing Business As Recorded February 28, 2019 CORPORATION NAME FILED TEMPLO MISIONERO 1945 HUDSON AVE, ROCHESTER NY 14617 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE BRIGHTER BEGININGS CENTER 349 GENESEE PARK BLVD, ROCHESTER NY 14619 MONROE BLACK, LATOYA & ELLIOTT, PHILLIP 3781 LAKE AVE APT D5, ROCHESTER NY 14612 MONROE & 152 BRADBURN ST, ROCHESTER NY 14619 MONROE DOING BUSINESS AS FILED CRITTENDEN, DONISH SHAROME 167 FRIEDERICH PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14621 ARMSTRONG, ...

