Recorded March 4, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff July 16, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded March 4, 2019 CORPORATION NAME FILED GRACE LIFE BELIEVERS WORLDWIDE MINISTRIES 137 COUNTESS DRIVE, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE GREATER AUTO SALES 340 LAKE AVENUE STE 6, ROCHESTER NY 14608 MONROE GRAY, TURSHA ROY 191 MALDEN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14615 MONROE MAPLEWOOD AUTO 150 GLENWOOD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 MONROE GRIFFIN, THADDEUS L & WHITE, TERRENCE 66 MONICA STREET, ROCHESTER NY ...

