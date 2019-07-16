Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Foerster

July 16, 2019

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sex Offender Registration Act Conduct directed toward stranger – Pornographic images on file People v. Foerster KA 18-01567 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from an order finding that he was a level-two risk pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration Act. He argues that the county court erred ...

