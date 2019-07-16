Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / Judgments Recorded April 25, 2019

Judgments Recorded April 25, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff July 16, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded April 25, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT   NEW CASTLE HOME CONSTRUCTION CORP. 207 RUTGERS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14603 Favor: CITY HILL EVCAVATING, INC. Attorney: LACY KATZEN LLP Amount: $930.96 PACKER, LEE E. et ano 3193 WATERS BEND LANE, DELAND FL 32724 Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Attorney: BOYLAN CODE LLP Amount: $3,645.90 RULLO, KATHLEEN 378 HAMMOCKS DRIVE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Favor: ABSOLUTE RESOLUTIONS INVESTMENTS, LLC Attorney: FORSTER AND ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo