Judgments Recorded April 26, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff July 16, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded April 26, 2019 JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT WYZKOWSKI, RENEE C 99 MILL RUN DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $250.00 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ALEXIS, CHARLES J II 12 NANSEN COURT, SPRING VALLEY NY 10977 Favor: ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY Attorney: PETER J CRAIG AND ASSOCIATES PC Amount: $3,390.49 AMERICAN RECYCLING AND MANUFACTURING CO INC 58 MCKEE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: FLEIG ...

