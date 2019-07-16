Don't Miss
Liens Filed Recorded April 25, 2019

July 16, 2019

Liens Filed Recorded April 25, 2019 LIEN RELEASE MCFADDEN, ROBERT Favor: MONROE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES SNOWDEN, KIMBERLY Favor: MONROE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES MECHANICS LIEN TWIN EMPIRE LLC Favor: JACHLES IMPERIAL LTD Amount: $7,614.00

