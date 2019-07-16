Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded June 27, 2019

Mortgages Recorded June 27, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff July 16, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded June 27, 2019  91   NOT PROVIDED MIRABILE, DOROTHY Property Address: 1316 CALKINS ROAD, HENRIETTA NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK NA Amount: $104,000.00 SCRIBNER, JAMES D JR & SCRIBNER, MARSHA A Property Address: 1857 RIDGE ROAD, WEBSTER NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $180,000.00 14420 WADE, JUDITH A & WADE, LARRY JOE Property Address: 7227 FOURTH SECTION ROAD BROCKPORT, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: VALLEY NATIONAL BANK Amount: $50,000.00 LLOYD, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo