Don't Miss
Home / News / Oklahoma urges judge to make Johnson & Johnson pay for opioid epidemic

Oklahoma urges judge to make Johnson & Johnson pay for opioid epidemic

By: The Washington Post Lenny Bernstein  July 16, 2019 0

Lawyers for the state of Oklahoma urged a judge Monday to find health care conglomerate Johnson & Johnson culpable for the consequences of the state’s opioid epidemic and assess the company as much as $17.5 billion to help clean up the damage. State and company lawyers delivered spirited closing arguments that capped the landmark seven-week proceeding ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo