Powers of Attorney filed February 28, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff July 16, 2019 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded February 28, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY KOLACKI, MARYANN E Appoints: GERMANO, DIANE M KONYAR, VINCENT A Appoints: BABBITT, KELLY LIOU, CHOCHIENG Appoints: DUFEK, MELISSA MORTGAGE EQUITY CONVERSION ASSET TRUST 2011-1 Appoints: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC ROMBAUT, RICHARD J Appoints: ROMBAUT, JANE M

