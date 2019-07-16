Don't Miss
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway will ignore congressional subpoena

By: The Washington Post Rachael Bade July 16, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - White House counselor Kellyanne Conway will ignore a congressional subpoena at the request of President Donald Trump, refusing to testify about a government watchdog’s findings that she broke the law dozens of times, the White House said Monday. Last month, the House Oversight Committee authorized a subpoena for Conway after special counsel Henry Kerner ...

