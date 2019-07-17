Don't Miss
Court Calendars for July 18, 2019

Court Calendars for July 18, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff July 17, 2019 0

City Court HON. ELLEN M. YACKNIN Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Rochester Housing Authority v Robert Young, 321 Lake Ave – Ernest D Santoro – Legal Assistance of Western New York MOTIONS 9:30 a.m. 1—Capital One Bank NA v Annette Telaro – Selip & Stylianou 2—Capital One Bank NA v Yvette Simons – Selip & Stylianou    

