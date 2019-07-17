Don't Miss
Doing Business As Recorded March 4, 2019

Doing Business As Recorded March 4, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED COSS, RENE 508 PENBROOKE DR, PENFIELD NY 14526 FERGUSON, DAVID HENRY IV 51 SANDHURST DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14617 PAYTON, JOY KATHERINE 65 DIEM STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14620 WARFIELD, CANDICE L 121 AVENUE B, ROCHESTER NY 14621 FRANCO, LUIS E 268 PULLMAN AVE DOWN, ROCHESTER NY 14615 CHARLES, FENDER 385 GRAND AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 HARRIS, WILLIAM 85 ISABELLE STREET, ROCHESTER ...

