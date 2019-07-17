Don't Miss
DWI charge dismissed in Webster

Prosecutor missed deadline for depositions

By: Bennett Loudon July 17, 2019 0

A Webster town justice has dismissed several charges, including driving while intoxicated, because the prosecutor failed to provide the defense with required documents within the required timeframe. The defendant, Brady P. Woods, was charged in November 2018 with DWI, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and refusal to take the roadside breath test, according ...

