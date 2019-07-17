Don't Miss
GRAWA President’s Message: Working toward well-being

By: Daily Record Staff Carey Ann Denefrio July 17, 2019 0

On May 23, I was installed as the 37th president of the Greater Rochester Association for Women Attorneys (GRAWA). It is still hard for me to believe that I was installed as GRAWA’s president, as it does not seem that long ago that I moved to Rochester to begin my legal career. I remember attending ...

