Judgments Recorded April 27, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff July 17, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded April 27, 2019 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, SUPREME COURT ALGARIN, ALBERT A Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION CACCAMISE, ZACHARY J Favor: FIVE STAR BANK GAITHER, MOSES E Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION JACKSON, TAMI L Favor: FOX RUN CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION JAG SERVICES Favor: DIESEL HAUS LLC MARVIN, CRAIG A Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION NEARY, MICHAEL Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION SANTOS, ANTONIO Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT ...

